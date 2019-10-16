Report: How Mitch McConnell is planning for impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans at a closed-door lunch on Wednesday that he expects the House to adopt articles of impeachment as soon as Thanksgiving, Politico reports.

Where it stands: With that timeline, McConnell reportedly estimated the Senate could conduct and conclude an impeachment trial by Christmas. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans asked McConnell "how they can force a vote to dismiss the trial and whether it’s possible to work on legislation in the mornings," per Politico.