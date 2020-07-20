1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First look: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will introduce a bill Tuesday that would sanction foreign hackers attempting to steal U.S. coronavirus vaccine research, according to a copy of the bill obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The Defend COVID Research from Hackers Act comes after China, Iran and Russia have been accused of deploying military and intelligence hackers to steal information about other countries' vaccine research and development.

  • It also comes as the global race to develop a coronavirus vaccine is escalating, with the U.K. announcing today that a vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is showing promising results.
  • House Republicans, led by McCarthy, plan to push for this bill's approval in upcoming negotiations over the next round of coronavirus relief funding.

Details: The bill authorizes the president to impose sanctions on any foreign person that engages in cyber-related activity that threatens the United States' national security or economic health, according to McCarthy's office.

  • It also gives the president the power to block the property of such foreign actors and ban them from traveling to the U.S.
  • The legislation would require the secretary of state, in consultation with the director of national intelligence, to submit a report to Congress — no later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of the bill — detailing the extent of known foreign cyber activities related to the coronavirus, and whether such activities qualify for new sanctions.
  • It also gives federal law enforcement more authority to take action against bots, per a recommendation from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, which estimated that "as much as 30 percent of all internet traffic could be attributable to botnets, and most of that traffic is from DDoS attacks," McCarthy' office said.

What he's saying: “We have seen that other nations — like China — use this virus to exploit other countries for political advantages. We refuse to allow our innovation to be exploited by China, Russia or any other hackers."

  • "We are going to protect the cure from falling into the wrong hands so that no one can use it as leverage for their own malicious ends. The stakes are too high for these significant cyber crimes to go unpunished," McCarthy said in a statement to Axios.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 16, 2020 - Health

U.S., Canada and U.K. accuse Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Hackers associated with Russian intelligence services are trying to steal information from researchers involved in coronavirus vaccine development, according to a joint advisory by U.K., U.S. and Canadian authorities published Thursday.

The big picture: This isn't the first time a foreign adversary has been accused of attempting to steal COVID-19-related research. U.S. officials in May announced an uptick in Chinese-government affiliated hackers targeting medical research and other facilities in the U.S. for data on a potential cure or effective treatments to combat the virus.

Alexi McCammond
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden vows to impose "substantial and lasting costs" for foreign interference

Former Vice President Joe Biden at an event in Wilmington, DE. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden said in a lengthy statement Monday that he will consider any foreign election interference "an assault on the American people" that would result in sanctions and significantly impact the relationship between the U.S. and the interfering government.

Why it matters: Biden is the latest in a growing chorus of Democrats and intelligence officials who — with 105 days until the election — are sounding the alarm over potential disruptions similar to what the U.S. saw in the late stages of the 2016 race.

