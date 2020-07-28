1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mayors seek ban on militarized federal agents in cities amid reports more will be sent

Federal police make an arrest as they confront protesters in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Sunday.

Democratic mayors in Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque urged congressional leaders in a letter Monday to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities against such moves.

Driving the news: The Trump administration is looking at deploying more federal agents to Portland, Ore., following unrest during protests over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

  • Federal agents "repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protesters outside the federal courthouse in downtown in Portland" early Monday after some activists "shot fireworks" and climbed a fence surrounding the building, AP reports.
  • Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and Washington, D.C., wrote a letter to congressional leaders and the Trump administration last week that accused federal agents of escalating violence against civilians.

What they're saying: In their letter, the mayors criticize the Trump administration for "authorizing the deployment of riot-gear clad forces" to cities including Washington, D.C., Portland, Seattle without local authorities' consent.

  • "This administration's egregious use of federal force on cities over the objections of local authorities should never happen," they add.

The other side: Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment. President Trump tweeted Monday, "Homeland Security or Federal Forces are little involved in Seattle, other than we have a large standby team in case of emergency. The media is calling that one wrong also. In Portland, we are protecting Federal property, including the Courthouse, which wouldn't last a day!"

  • Attorney General Bill Barr will address the issue of federal agents in cities in opening remarks to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, where he will refer to those involved in unrest during protests as "rioters" and tell lawmakers they should "condemn violence against federal officers and destruction of federal property."

Orion Rummler
Jul 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Protests swell in Portland, as Trump threatens to send federal agents to Democratic cities

Protesters in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 20 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Black Lives Matter protests swelled in Portland, Ore., on Monday night, CBS News reports, as demonstrations against police violence have continued in the city for more than 50 days.

The big picture: The ramp-up came hours after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats. Demonstrations against excessive use of police force sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody have overall been peaceful in cities around the country.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Federal agents arrested 18 during Portland protests this week

Federal police in Portland on July 23. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Federal police arrested 18 people in Portland, Oregon, this week during protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams announced Friday.

Why it matters: President Trump sent U.S. officers to Portland earlier this month in response to protests that followed the death of George Floyd in May. Officials have denounced the administration's use of federal agents to pull protesters into unmarked vehicles.

Rebecca Falconer
Jul 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

ACLU lawsuit accuses police of attacking Portland volunteer medics

Federal officers deploy tear gas in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of volunteer medics alleging that local and federal law enforcement officials have been "targeting and attacking" them during protests in Portland, Oregon.

Details: The suit, filed against the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and City of Portland, argues that attacks on medics violates the First and Fourth Amendments. The ACLU is seeking a court order prohibiting law enforcement from taking such action.

