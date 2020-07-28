58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Barr's opening statement attacking Dems and "bogus" Russia probe

Attorney General Bill Barr before addressing a summit in Washington, DC, in Marc. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr is set to accuse House Judiciary Committee Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe when he appears before the panel Tuesday.

Of note: In prepared remarks released on Monday, Barr states that ever since he announced his investigation into what he calls "the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit" him by "conjuring up a narrative" that he's simply President Trump's "factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions." "Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today," he will add.

Read the full statement via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 16,396,954 — Total deaths: 651,902 — Total recoveries — 9,512,561Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 4,286,663 — Total deaths: 147,588 — Total recoveries: 1,325,804 — Total tested: 52,252,334Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Republican leaders release $1 trillion stimulus proposal — Democratic National Convention mandates daily COVID-19 testing for attendeesFirst presidential debate moved from Notre Dame to Cleveland.
  5. World: Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Germany's Angela Merkel.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter founder says DNC platform needs to be bolder

Cullors speaks at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for NILC

The Black Lives Matter movement co-founder called on Democrats Monday to make "sea changes" to their party platform to more boldly address police brutality and racial injustice, just three weeks before the summer convention starts.

Why it matters: There's growing internal pressure on the DNC and Joe Biden from Democratic activists who want them to enact bold policies and transform the Democratic Party into a political force that they feel meets the political moment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
4 hours ago - World

Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Angela Merkel

Data: Kekst CNC; Chart: Axios Visuals

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's response to the coronavirus pandemic has won widespread approval even as other high-profile leaders face growing frustrations, according to polling from Kekst CNC, shared with Axios.

The big picture: Prime Minister Shinzō Abe's truly terrible ratings have been driven largely by economic concerns, while rising case counts have seen President Trump slump to new lows in the poll. Merkel, meanwhile, is winning high marks on both the public health and economic fronts.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow