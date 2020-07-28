Attorney General Bill Barr is set to accuse House Judiciary Committee Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe when he appears before the panel Tuesday.

Of note: In prepared remarks released on Monday, Barr states that ever since he announced his investigation into what he calls "the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit" him by "conjuring up a narrative" that he's simply President Trump's "factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions." "Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today," he will add.

Read the full statement via DocumentCloud: