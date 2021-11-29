Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Actor Matthew McConaughey at a 2020 New York City Event. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)
Actor Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday he has no immediate plans to enter politics, closing the door on a potential bid for governor of Texas in 2022.
What they’re saying: "As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvale, Texas, it never occurred to me that one day I would be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder," the Oscar-winning actor said in a video posted to Twitter.
- "It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment," McConaughey continued.
- McConaughey said he instead plans to "continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe … are creating pathways for people to succeed in life."
Flashback: McConaughey, who has no stated party affiliation and no previous government experience, said in September he was "measuring" the idea of a run for Texas governor amid encouragement, calling himself "more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."
What's next: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term, with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who garnered national attention in bids for U.S. Senate and president, emerging as the most prominent Democrat running to unseat him.
- A UT Tyler poll released this month showed McConaughey besting O’Rourke and Abbott in separate head-to-head matchups, but finishing second to Abbott in a three-way race.
- The poll also had Abbott leading O'Rourke by 6 points in a traditional Democrat vs. Republican general election.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with further information on the Texas governor's race, including details of the UT Tyler poll.