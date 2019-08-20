Maryland man arrested for threatening to kill Hispanics "by the millions"

35-year-old Eric Lin of Maryland has been taken into custody on federal charges after Facebook messages showed he threatened Hispanics in Florida, calling for the extermination of Spanish-speaking people and others, per AP.

The big picture: Booking documents show the suspect once wrote, "We are ready to kill Spanish peoples and Latin peoples by the [m]illions." The arrest comes just weeks after a mass shooter targeted Hispanics in El Paso, leaving nearly 2 dozen dead and prompting fear throughout the U.S. Just this past week 3 potential mass shooters were arrested for similar charges, per CNN.