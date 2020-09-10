White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Wednesday he wouldn't have recommended that Bob Woodward gain the extensive White House the journalist did for his interviews with President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump has faced criticism following leaks of Woodward's new book "Rage," particularly for his comments during on-the-record interviews earlier this year that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down" to avoid a panic — something Meadows used in defense of the president during his interview.

What they're saying: Asked by Fox News host Martha MacCallum if Trump's coronavirus comments were "problematic for the president," Meadows replied that "any great leader" will "take information that they have" and vet it with advisers, in this case "both doctors and those within the White House to actually make sure that we made prudent decisions."

"[Y]ou don't want to do is create panic. But at the same time, it was an all hands on deck. I can tell you, not only did that happen in January and February, but when I came on board in March, it was around-the-clock, vigilant effort to make sure that this president did everything he could to address it," he said. "But I can also say that what we know now about the virus is different than what we knew at that time."

Meadows said he was not surprised to learn that Woodward and Trump had spoken on the phone at great lengths. But he added, "[H]is access to the White House is probably something that I would not have recommended had I been in the chief of staff role very early on.

"[I]t's the typical thing that the president does. He believes that he has nothing to hide. That’s the great thing about him ... he is willing to talk to anybody about any subject no matter how difficult."

Of note: Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview broadcast later Wednesday he didn't know if Woodward's book "is good or bad." But he added he "almost definitely won't read it, because I don’t have time to read it.

He said it "sounds like it's not going to be good" and claimed that Woodward "does hit jobs with everybody," including his predecessor former President Obama. "So, I figured, you know let’s just give it a little shot. I'll speak to him, wasn’t a big deal," he added.

But the president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen said while plugging his own tell-all Trump book during an appearance on CNN Wednesday that "it's not going to go well" for whomever set up the Woodward interview.

