32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: I wouldn't have recommended Woodward's WH access

President Trump confers with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the White House on Sept. 1 Photo Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Wednesday he wouldn't have recommended that Bob Woodward gain the extensive White House the journalist did for his interviews with President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump has faced criticism following leaks of Woodward's new book "Rage," particularly for his comments during on-the-record interviews earlier this year that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down" to avoid a panic — something Meadows used in defense of the president during his interview.

What they're saying: Asked by Fox News host Martha MacCallum if Trump's coronavirus comments were "problematic for the president," Meadows replied that "any great leader" will "take information that they have" and vet it with advisers, in this case "both doctors and those within the White House to actually make sure that we made prudent decisions." 

  • "[Y]ou don't want to do is create panic. But at the same time, it was an all hands on deck. I can tell you, not only did that happen in January and February, but when I came on board in March, it was around-the-clock, vigilant effort to make sure that this president did everything he could to address it," he said. "But I can also say that what we know now about the virus is different than what we knew at that time."
  • Meadows said he was not surprised to learn that Woodward and Trump had spoken on the phone at great lengths. But he added, "[H]is access to the White House is probably something that I would not have recommended had I been in the chief of staff role very early on.
"[I]t's the typical thing that the president does. He believes that he has nothing to hide. That’s the great thing about him ... he is willing to talk to anybody about any subject no matter how difficult."

Of note: Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview broadcast later Wednesday he didn't know if Woodward's book "is good or bad." But he added he "almost definitely won't read it, because I don’t have time to read it.

  • He said it "sounds like it's not going to be good" and claimed that Woodward "does hit jobs with everybody," including his predecessor former President Obama. "So, I figured, you know let’s just give it a little shot. I'll speak to him, wasn’t a big deal," he added.
  • But the president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen said while plugging his own tell-all Trump book during an appearance on CNN Wednesday that "it's not going to go well" for whomever set up the Woodward interview.

Ursula Perano
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump told Bob Woodward he intentionally played down coronavirus threat

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said in March that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down," according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication next week by CNN.

Why it matters: Trump's comments during on-the-record interviews with the veteran journalist in February and March contrast deeply with his public comments about the pandemic, as he argued for weeks that the virus would "disappear" and slow-walked economic lockdowns.

Zachary Basu
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Woodward book: Former intel chief Dan Coats believed "Putin had something on Trump"

Trump and Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former director of national intelligence Dan Coats could not shake his "deep suspicions" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "had something" on President Trump, seeing "no other explanation" for the president's behavior, according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained by CNN ahead of its publication next week.

Why it matters: Coats was the president's top intelligence official from March 2017 until August 2019. Woodward reports that Coats and his staff examined the intelligence regarding Trump's ties to Russia "as carefully as possible" and that he "still questions the relationship" between Trump and Putin despite the apparent absence of intelligence proof.

Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Woodward book: Trump slammed "my f---ing generals" as "a bunch of pu--ies"

President Trump holds a MAGA rally in Winston-Salem, N.C. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An aide to former Defense Secretary James Mattis heard President Trump say in a meeting, "my f---ing generals are a bunch of pu--ies," because they prioritized alliances over trade deals, according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication by CNN.

Why it matters: Trump and his allies have been on the defensive for the past week after anonymous sources alleged in The Atlantic that the president "has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members" — claims that the White House vehemently denies.

