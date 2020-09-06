1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump hit with devastating book barrage

Michael Cohen. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Never before has a sitting president been hit by so many blistering books, so many times, in a one-month period. 

Why it matters: President Trump's niece and his former fixer paint a devastating portrait of a corrupt, racist, dishonest commander in chief, just two months before the election. Michael Schmidt, a top N.Y. Times investigative reporter, begins with a quote from "King Lear" in his new book reporting that Trump's Russia ties have never been fully investigated.

What's next: Bob Woodward, armed with a reported 17 interviews with Trump himself, will be out Sept. 15 with "Rage," which Trump is already attacking.

The latest: Michael Cohen — the longtime fixer who used to instantly put reporters on the phone with Trump — writes in "Disloyal," out Tuesday, that Trump admired Vladimir Putin because he "had the balls to take over an entire nation and run it like it was his personal company."

  • "I will never get the Hispanic vote,” Cohen quotes Trump as saying, per AP, which obtained an early copy. "Like the blacks, they’re too stupid to vote for Trump. They’re not my people."

The White House calls the book "fan fiction," saying in a statement that Cohen "readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales."

  • "It’s unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump."

8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cohen's explosive new claims on Trump

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former attorney, after being released from federal prison on July 24 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The White House dismissed claims by Michael Cohen that President Trump is "a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man" — noting Saturday that that the president's former fixer is a convicted felon who lied to Congress, per CNN.

Driving the news: Cohen alleges in his tell-all book, "Disloyal," that Trump is "guilty of the same crimes" that saw the president's former personal attorney sentenced, notes AP, which obtained an advance copy of the memoir.

Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I never got along with John McCain"

President Trump said at a press conference on Friday that he "never got along with John McCain" and "disagreed" with the late senator on a number of policies, but still "respected him."

The state of play: Trump was asked if he regrets calling McCain — who was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam — a "loser" in 2015. Trump did not respond as to whether he regrets the statement.

Sep 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Peter Strzok alleges investigators found it "conceivable" Trump was controlled by Russia

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok alleges in his new memoir, "Compromised," that investigators believed it was "conceivable, if unlikely" that President Trump was controlled by Russia after being elected in 2016, per the Washington Post.

What he's saying: "Given what we knew or had cause to suspect about Trump’s compromising behavior in the weeks, months, and years leading up to the election, moreover, it also seemed conceivable, if unlikely, that Moscow had indeed pulled off the most stunning intelligence achievement in human history: secretly controlling the president of the United States — a Manchurian candidate elected," Strzok wrote.

