Biden rips Trump over Woodward revelations: "He failed to do his job on purpose"

Joe Biden responded Wednesday to reporting in Bob Woodward's new book that shows President Trump intentionally downplayed the threat of the coronavirus in February and March, accusing him of a "life-and-death betrayal of the American people."

Why it matters: It was one of Biden's harshest attacks yet on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, coming shortly after taped interviews with the president revealed him telling Woodward on March 19, "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

"He knew how deadly it was. It was much more deadly than the flu. He knew and purposely played it down. Worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months. He had the information. He knew how dangerous it was.
Now while this deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job on purpose. It was a life-and-death betrayal of the American people. Experts say that if he had acted just one week sooner, 36,000 people would have been saved. If he acted two weeks sooner, back in March, 54,000 lives would have been spared in March and April alone.
You know, his failure has not only cost lives, it sent our economy in a tailspin. It cost millions more in American livelihoods. This is a recession created by Donald Trump's negligence, and he is unfit for this job as a consequence of it. ...
And how many families are missing loved ones at their dinner table tonight because of his failures? It's beyond despicable. It's a dereliction of duty. It's a disgrace."

Between the lines: An analysis from Columbia University in May, which was not peer-reviewed at the time, found that the U.S. could have prevented approximately 36,000 COVID-19 deaths if broad social distancing measures were enforced earlier in March.

  • The same study found that nearly 54,000 deaths could have been avoided if social distancing restrictions were enforced two weeks earlier.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump told Bob Woodward he intentionally played down coronavirus threat

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said in March that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down," according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication next week by CNN.

Why it matters: Trump's comments during on-the-record interviews with the veteran journalist in February and March contrast deeply with his public comments about the pandemic, as he argued for weeks that the virus would "disappear" and slow-walked economic lockdowns.

Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 27,615,676 — Total deaths: 898,426— Total recoveries: 18,585,640Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 6,329,861 — Total deaths: 189,718 — Total recoveries: 2,359,111 — Total tests: 83,964,567Map
  3. Health: Fauci says pausing vaccine trial for safety review is "not uncommon at all" — Coronavirus tests for kids are limited — How a motorcycle rally became a coronavirus super spreading event.
  4. Business: Consumers increased borrowing in July but are still holding back.
  5. Tech: Facebook won't target anti-vaccination posts like COVID-19 misinformation, Zuckerberg says.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccine.
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Ontario officials paused plans to ease restrictions in Canada's most populous province after confirming 185 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 190 the previous day — "the most on any single day since July 24," CBC notes.

By the numbers: Globally, more than 897,600 people have died from COVID-19 and over 27.5 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data.

