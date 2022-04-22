Marjorie Taylor Greene grilled on Jan. 6 in court hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday was being cross-examined in federal court about the Jan. 6 insurrection and comments she has made over the years, as she fends off a lawsuit brought by Georgia voters to kick her off the ballot.

Why it matters: The hearing offers a rare instance of Greene having to answer, under oath, direct questions about any foreknowledge or if she was directly involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit seek to derail Greene's reelection bid under a clause of the 14th Amendment that disqualifies from public office anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or given "aid or comfort to the enemies" of the Constitution.

Their lawyers allege Greene "repeatedly advocated for political violence, up to and including, her encouragement of insurrectionists on January 6."

Greene's defense team has argued the lawsuit is "fundamentally anti-democratic" and that Greene has denounced the violence in the events of Jan. 6.

Driving the news: During Friday's hearing, Greene denied knowing about plans to violently, or even noisily, disrupt Congress' proceedings as they certified electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Asked if, before Jan. 6, she had "heard that people were planning to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6 and engage in violence," Greene repeatedly responded, "No."

Asked if she was aware "people were going to make noise outside the Capitol as a means to disrupt the proceedings," she replied, "No, I have no idea what you're talking about."

Greene said she couldn't remember meetings with lawmakers or the White House about plans for Jan. 6, despite a video showing her at the White House saying she had "a great planning session for our Jan. 6 objection."

Greene also denied that she or her staff communicated with specific Jan. 6 rally organizers.

Asked if she or her office provided "any support for any demonstrations that occurred on Jan. 6," she said, "I have no idea. I don't think so. I don't recall."

Greene offered continued denials when asked if she or her office provided funds, material support or information to demonstrators or organizers.

Greene also denied that she planned to attend one of those rallies, stating, "Things get put on my calendar all the time, but they have no relevance as to whether I attend."

Greene went so far as to deny that she believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a "traitor to the country," stating, "No, I haven't said that."