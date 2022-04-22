Marjorie Taylor Greene grilled on Jan. 6 in court hearing
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday was being cross-examined in federal court about the Jan. 6 insurrection and comments she has made over the years, as she fends off a lawsuit brought by Georgia voters to kick her off the ballot.
Why it matters: The hearing offers a rare instance of Greene having to answer, under oath, direct questions about any foreknowledge or if she was directly involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
- The plaintiffs in the lawsuit seek to derail Greene's reelection bid under a clause of the 14th Amendment that disqualifies from public office anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or given "aid or comfort to the enemies" of the Constitution.
- Their lawyers allege Greene "repeatedly advocated for political violence, up to and including, her encouragement of insurrectionists on January 6."
- Greene's defense team has argued the lawsuit is "fundamentally anti-democratic" and that Greene has denounced the violence in the events of Jan. 6.
Driving the news: During Friday's hearing, Greene denied knowing about plans to violently, or even noisily, disrupt Congress' proceedings as they certified electoral votes on Jan. 6.
- Asked if, before Jan. 6, she had "heard that people were planning to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6 and engage in violence," Greene repeatedly responded, "No."
- Asked if she was aware "people were going to make noise outside the Capitol as a means to disrupt the proceedings," she replied, "No, I have no idea what you're talking about."
- Greene said she couldn't remember meetings with lawmakers or the White House about plans for Jan. 6, despite a video showing her at the White House saying she had "a great planning session for our Jan. 6 objection."
Greene also denied that she or her staff communicated with specific Jan. 6 rally organizers.
- Asked if she or her office provided "any support for any demonstrations that occurred on Jan. 6," she said, "I have no idea. I don't think so. I don't recall."
- Greene offered continued denials when asked if she or her office provided funds, material support or information to demonstrators or organizers.
- Greene also denied that she planned to attend one of those rallies, stating, "Things get put on my calendar all the time, but they have no relevance as to whether I attend."
Greene went so far as to deny that she believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a "traitor to the country," stating, "No, I haven't said that."
- When the plaintiffs' lawyers presented a CNN article in which Greene is quoted as saying that, however, she backtracked.
- "Oh no, wait, hold on now," she said. "I believe that not securing the border violates her oath of office."