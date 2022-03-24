Lawsuit: Georgia voters argue Greene should be "disqualified" from office
A group of Georgia voters filed a legal challenge Thursday arguing that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is "constitutionally disqualified from congressional office" for her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Driving the news: "Greene repeatedly advocated for political violence, up to and including, her encouragement of insurrectionists on January 6," the group of voters, represented by Free Speech for People, argue.
- The challenge contends that Greene violated the 14th Amendment, which states that no person, "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."
- The legal challenge, filed with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, argues that Greene "is not qualified to seek and hold the public office."
- Greene's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The big picture: Raffensperger must now request a hearing before an administrative law judge to determine whether the lawmaker is qualified for office, per Georgia law.
- In that hearing "the entire burden is placed [upon the candidate] to affirmatively establish [their] eligibility for office," according to the suit.
A group of North Carolina voters also filed a legal challenge earlier this year to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for re-election, citing his involvement in a rally preceding the Capitol insurrection.
- Free Speech For People, along with several North Carolina attorneys, also represent the voters in this case.
