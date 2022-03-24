Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A group of Georgia voters filed a legal challenge Thursday arguing that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is "constitutionally disqualified from congressional office" for her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: "Greene repeatedly advocated for political violence, up to and including, her encouragement of insurrectionists on January 6," the group of voters, represented by Free Speech for People, argue.

The challenge contends that Greene violated the 14th Amendment, which states that no person, "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

The legal challenge, filed with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, argues that Greene "is not qualified to seek and hold the public office."

Greene's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: Raffensperger must now request a hearing before an administrative law judge to determine whether the lawmaker is qualified for office, per Georgia law.

In that hearing "the entire burden is placed [upon the candidate] to affirmatively establish [their] eligibility for office," according to the suit.

A group of North Carolina voters also filed a legal challenge earlier this year to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for re-election, citing his involvement in a rally preceding the Capitol insurrection.

Free Speech For People, along with several North Carolina attorneys, also represent the voters in this case.

Go deeper: North Carolina voters file suit to disqualify Rep. Cawthorn's re-election bid