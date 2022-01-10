Sign up for our daily briefing

North Carolina voters file suit to disqualify Rep. Cawthorn's re-election bid

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Emil Lippe for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A group of North Carolina voters filed a legal challenge Monday to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) from running for re-election, citing his involvement in a rally preceding the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: The legal challenge, filed before the North Carolina State Board of Elections, argues that Cawthorn's speech at the rally, questioning the result of the presidential election, constitutionally bar him from seeking a second term.

  • The voters contend that Cawthorn violated the 14th Amendment, which states that no person, "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."
  • The challenge also alleges that the North Carolina Republican "urged his followers to threaten and intimidate" members of Congress, adding that he or his staff were also "in close contact with rally organizers."

What they're saying: "The coordinated and violent January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential vote was an insurrection against the United States," Ron Fein, Legal Director of Free Speech For People, said in a statement.

  • "The Constitution disqualifies from public office any elected officials who aided that insurrection," he continued.
  • The "publicly available evidence, including Representative Cawthorn’s statements and reports that he or his office coordinated with the January 6 organizers, establish reasonable suspicion that Representative Cawthorn aided the insurrection, thereby disqualifying him from federal office."

"Left-wing activists are trying to stop me from fighting for YOU THE PEOPLE," Cawthorn said in a tweet responding to the legal challenge.

  • "I won't be stopped," he added. "Help me fight back!"

Alayna TreeneLachlan Markay
Jan 9, 2022 - Politics & Policy

GOP candidates cash in on Trump's false election claims

Screenshots of ads from the GOP Senate campaigns. Compilation: Aïda Amer/Axios

Trumpy Republicans are using baseless 2020 election fraud claims to fill their coffers for this year’s Senate primaries.

Why it matters: In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, even former President Trump's most fervent supporters were unwilling to fight against certifying the election and fuel far-right claims Joe Biden didn't win. A year later, that's no longer true.

Andrew Solender
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol in October. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.

Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top Federal Reserve official resigns after trades revealed

Outgoing Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida at his 2018 confirmation hearing. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Richard Clarida, the second highest official at the Federal Reserve, will resign early after new details of his trading activity early in the pandemic were revealed.

  • His term as vice-chair was to end January 31; he will instead step down January 14.

Why it matters: Questionable trading activity by a handful of top officials undermined the central bank's reputation for ethical behavior.

