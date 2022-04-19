A group of Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that seeks to disqualify her from congressional office over her alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot, a judge ruled Monday.

Why it matters: Trump loyalist Greene, who denies any wrongdoing, was seeking a temporary injunction against the lawsuit, arguing that the case was not likely to be resolved before Georgia's primary elections in May.

The ruling means a hearing in the case, brought by liberal groups represented by Free Speech for People, will go ahead as scheduled on Friday morning before a Georgia state judge.

Similar constitutional challenges that rely on a provision in the 14th Amendment adopted after the Civil War that prevented members of the Confederacy from holding office are pending against other Republican officials. — known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause.

Driving the news: The Obama-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg, of the Northern District of Georgia, said in her order that the "case involves a whirlpool of colliding constitutional interests of public import.

"The novelty of the factual and historical posture of this case — especially when assessed in the context of a preliminary injunction motion reviewed on a fast track — has made resolution of the complex legal issues at stake here particularly demanding."

Worth noting: A similar case brought against Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in North Carolina was blocked by the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Richard Myers, per CNN.

Read the ruling in full, via DocumentCloud: