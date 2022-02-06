Sign up for our daily briefing

Rubio: Jan. 6 committee a "complete partisan scam"

Fadel Allassan

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday called the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a "complete partisan scam."

Why it matters: Rubio's comments are in line with the Republican National Committee, which this week voted to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for serving on the panel in a resolution that said those who participated in the riot were involved in "legitimate political discourse."

What he's saying: Rubio said that "anybody who committed crimes on January 6 should be prosecuted. If you entered the Capitol and you committed acts of violence and you were there to hurt people, you should be prosecuted."

  • "But the Jan. 6 commission is not the place to do them, that's what prosecutors are supposed to do. This commission is a partisan scam," the Republican said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

The big picture: Republicans have largely downplayed or in some cases excused the Capitol riot, and Former President Trump said last week that he may pardon people who have been charged over their participation.

Go deeper

Tina ReedEmily Peck
Updated 13 mins ago - Health

Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Long COVID is likely keeping a lot of Americans out of the workforce, experts say, — and that could continue for years as people struggle with persistent health problems.

The big picture: Long COVID isn't confined to older patients, and its symptoms can vary. The U.S. also doesn't have particularly strong support systems for people who need long-term COVID treatment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
Updated 26 mins ago - Health

Why inflation hasn't hit health care the same way

Expand chart
Data: Altarum; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Economy-wide inflation has outpaced health care inflation by a wide margin since last April, but Americans should expect health care prices to rise more soon.

The big picture: Companies can raise the prices of food, furniture and other commodities immediately. That's not how it works in health care, where prices are set by government programs or negotiated with private insurers in advance and are reflected in economic data later.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
Updated 52 mins ago - Science

The “next frontier” for pioneering cancer therapies

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Cancer treatments that modify a patient's immune cells to attack cancer cells are being re-engineered to try to treat more cancers in more people.

Why it matters: CAR-T immunotherapies have been successful in treating certain types of blood cancers in some people. But they struggle against solid tumors, which make up about 90% of cancers in adults.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow