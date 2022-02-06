Rubio: Jan. 6 committee a "complete partisan scam"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday called the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a "complete partisan scam."

Why it matters: Rubio's comments are in line with the Republican National Committee, which this week voted to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for serving on the panel in a resolution that said those who participated in the riot were involved in "legitimate political discourse."

What he's saying: Rubio said that "anybody who committed crimes on January 6 should be prosecuted. If you entered the Capitol and you committed acts of violence and you were there to hurt people, you should be prosecuted."

"But the Jan. 6 commission is not the place to do them, that's what prosecutors are supposed to do. This commission is a partisan scam," the Republican said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

The big picture: Republicans have largely downplayed or in some cases excused the Capitol riot, and Former President Trump said last week that he may pardon people who have been charged over their participation.