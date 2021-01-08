Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) told the Washington Post Friday that he would "absolutely not" support passing a round of $2,000 stimulus checks, a key component of President-elect Joe Biden's economic revival plans.

Why it matters: Senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock's victories in Georgia's runoff elections on Tuesday clinched a narrow 50-50 majority for Democrats in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Harris acting as a tiebreaker. Moderate senators like Manchin will serve as the chamber's new power center on close votes.

Manchin was the only Democratic senator to vote yes on confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The West Virginian has also voted with Trump more than any other Democrat in the Senate, the New York Times notes.

What they're saying: “Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Post when asked if he would support $2,000 checks.

“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check."

The big picture: The House passed a measure to boost stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person in December, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked it from receiving a vote in the Senate.

Yes, but: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has been championing the push alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to increase the size of stimulus checks, an effort also endorsed by President Trump. Republican support could give the measure the majority it needs to pass the Senate.

Go deeper: Schumer says first priority in new Senate is $2,000 stimulus checks