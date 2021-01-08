Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Manchin says he will "absolutely not" support $2,000 stimulus checks

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) told the Washington Post Friday that he would "absolutely not" support passing a round of $2,000 stimulus checks, a key component of President-elect Joe Biden's economic revival plans.

Why it matters: Senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock's victories in Georgia's runoff elections on Tuesday clinched a narrow 50-50 majority for Democrats in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Harris acting as a tiebreaker. Moderate senators like Manchin will serve as the chamber's new power center on close votes.

  • Manchin was the only Democratic senator to vote yes on confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
  • The West Virginian has also voted with Trump more than any other Democrat in the Senate, the New York Times notes.

What they're saying: “Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Post when asked if he would support $2,000 checks.

  • “How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check."

The big picture: The House passed a measure to boost stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person in December, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked it from receiving a vote in the Senate.

Yes, but: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has been championing the push alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to increase the size of stimulus checks, an effort also endorsed by President Trump. Republican support could give the measure the majority it needs to pass the Senate.

Go deeper: Schumer says first priority in new Senate is $2,000 stimulus checks

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff, clinching Democratic control of Senate

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Democrat Jon Ossoff has defeated former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia's runoff race for the U.S. Senate, AP projected Wednesday.

Why it matters: The projected victory came hours after Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler and officially secures Democratic control of the Senate. The 50-50 split means that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote after Jan. 20.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 7, 2021 - Economy & Business

U.S. markets unbothered by Capitol insurrection

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stock prices were generally higher on Wednesday and riskier assets in most markets rose as investors showed little worry about protests in Washington, D.C. that devolved into violence and looting at the nation's capital by supporters of President Trump.

What happened: "The market primarily is looking at an economic recovery in the second or third quarter and hasn’t seen anything in the pandemic or political situation to change that view," Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley under fire after Electoral College challenge

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is facing condemnation from members of the Republican Party and former supporters after leading an effort to object to the Electoral College certification, which many believe contributed to the violent siege of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Hawley, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, was viewed as one of the fastest-rising stars in the GOP and a potential 2024 presidential candidate. But the 41-year-old senator's future prospects are now at risk after he defied GOP leadership to become the first senator to say he would object to the certification of President-elect Biden's Electoral College win.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow