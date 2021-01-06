Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Schumer: First priority in new Senate is $2,000 stimulus checks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) talks with reporters in the Capitol on Jan. 3. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that one of his first priorities as majority leader — a title he expects to take in a 50-50 Senate as Democrat Jon Ossoff may win his Georgia runoff contest, though the race has not yet been called — is to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans.

Why it matters: Ossoff and Georgia's new Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock ran for their seats with a focus on boosting direct stimulus payments and providing more aid as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the economy.

What he's saying: "One of the first things that I want to do when our new senators are seated, is deliver the $2,000 checks to the American families," he said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

  • Schumer said that he looked forward to sitting down with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but that they had to wait until races are certified. "We have a lot of things to discuss," he said.

The big picture: Sending increased direct stimulus payments to Americans was one of the major points of contention between Democrats and Republicans as negotiations stalled for months last year, amid rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

  • The latest coronavirus relief package provided $600 direct payments to Americans, despite President Trump and Democrats pushing for the increased amount of $2,000.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia's four-year fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just the presidential election that matters big time.

What it means: The outcome in tonight's Georgia runoff elections will decide the fate of Biden's presidency, from whether he gets his Cabinet nominees to whether progressives get their tax hikes and public spending.

Ursula Perano
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrat Raphael Warnock beats Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoffs for the U.S. Senate, AP projected early Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's a massive, high-dollar win that brings Democrats one step closer to controlling the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff's bid against former Sen. David Perdue is still too early to call, per AP. Both Ossoff and Warnock need to win in order for Democrats to gain a potent 50-50 split in the Senate.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump and Biden hold dueling Georgia rallies on eve of crucial runoffs

Combination images of President Trump, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, President-elect Joe Biden and and Rev. Raphael Warnock at their respective Georgia events. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden were both campaigning at events in Georgia Monday night on the eve of the pivotal twin runoffs in the state that'll determine which party controls the Senate.

The big picture: Trump at his rally in north Georgia made baseless claims about the 2020 election and warned the state's Democratic candidates would force a sharp swing to the left. Biden said at his Atlanta event a vote for those candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, would lead to the Senate granting Americans $2,000 in stimulus checks.

