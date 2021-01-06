Schumer: First priority in new Senate is $2,000 stimulus checks

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) talks with reporters in the Capitol on Jan. 3. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that one of his first priorities as majority leader — a title he expects to take in a 50-50 Senate as Democrat Jon Ossoff may win his Georgia runoff contest, though the race has not yet been called — is to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans.
Why it matters: Ossoff and Georgia's new Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock ran for their seats with a focus on boosting direct stimulus payments and providing more aid as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the economy.
What he's saying: "One of the first things that I want to do when our new senators are seated, is deliver the $2,000 checks to the American families," he said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
- Schumer said that he looked forward to sitting down with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but that they had to wait until races are certified. "We have a lot of things to discuss," he said.
The big picture: Sending increased direct stimulus payments to Americans was one of the major points of contention between Democrats and Republicans as negotiations stalled for months last year, amid rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
- The latest coronavirus relief package provided $600 direct payments to Americans, despite President Trump and Democrats pushing for the increased amount of $2,000.