Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15

Major trade group Cruise Lines International Association announced on Friday its members are voluntarily suspending trips out of U.S. ports until Sept. 15.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's no sail order was due to expire July 24. Cruising giants like Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line are members of the trade group.

Despite the outbreaks and quarantine that occurred on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and others, cruise bookings were up this year.

Carnival originally had plans to restart some U.S. cruises on Aug. 1.

What they're saying: “The current No Sail Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on 24 July, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States," Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement.