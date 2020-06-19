1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15

Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Major trade group Cruise Lines International Association announced on Friday its members are voluntarily suspending trips out of U.S. ports until Sept. 15.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's no sail order was due to expire July 24. Cruising giants like Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line are members of the trade group.

What they're saying: “The current No Sail Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on 24 July, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States," Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement.

  • “Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers."
  • "The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations."

Go deeper

Axios
10 mins ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,550,458 — Total deaths: 456,994 — Total recoveries — 4,203,698Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,206,333 — Total deaths: 118,798 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Business: Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  4. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel AllassanSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Health

AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

AMC said Friday that the chain would require face masks for moviegoers when its theaters reopen — a quick reversal after its original policy of optional use garnered intense backlash.

Why it matters: In an attempt to create one blanket policy that would appease moviegoers around the country, it exposed itself to criticism for not taking safety precautions seriously enough.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow