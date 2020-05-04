48 mins ago - Health

Carnival to restart some U.S. cruises on Aug. 1

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

Carnival announced Monday it will restart some cruises departing from the U.S. on Aug. 1.

Why it matters: Cruise ships, including some under Carnival's Princess brand, became hot beds for coronavirus infections earlier this year, resulting in thousands of infections and dozens of deaths around the world, per the Miami Herald.

What's happening: The company said that eight ships will begin services from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston on Aug. 1, while other North American and Australian trips remain canceled through Aug. 31.

  • In its announcement, Carnival said the decision was meant to begin "a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests."
  • It also said it would "use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect" its guests and crew.

Ursula Perano

Ohio governor says face mask requirement in stores was "a bridge too far"

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) explained his decision to rescind an order requiring people to wear face masks in retail stores, stating on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that it "became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do."

Why it matters: DeWine has earned praise for his aggressive and early steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in Ohio, such as closing schools before any governor in the country and postponing the state's March 17 primary.

Fadel Allassan

Senate secretary says it does not have authority to release Biden records on Tara Reade

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The secretary of the Senate said Monday that it cannot comply with Joe Biden's request to release any documents pertaining to a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made against him in 1993.

The state of play: The office said it had been advised by the Senate's legal counsel that it "has no discretion to disclose" any information pertaining to Reade because of confidentiality requirements under federal law.

Sara FischerDan Primack

Activist investor Elliott Management funds patent lawsuit against Quibi

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elliott Management, one of the most feared activist investors, is financing a patent lawsuit on behalf of a small interactive video company against the splashy new mobile streaming company Quibi, a person familiar with the lawsuit tells Axios.

Why it matters: Elliott Management's involvement escalates the months-long battle over who owns the video technology that powers Quibi's entire business. Quibi just launched in April, and has struggled to stick to its ambitious growth plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

