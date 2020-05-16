The Diamond Princess cruise ship is traveling to Malaysia after being docked in Yokohama, Japan for three months, Japanese broadcaster NHK reports.

Why it matters: The Diamond Princess carried one of the first coronavirus outbreaks on a cruise ship, affecting 700 passengers from various countries, including the U.S., Japan, Australia and Canada in February. Several people died as a result.

Flashback: Repatriated American citizens who were on the cruise were among the first confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

What's happening: The ship has been disinfected and mattresses, linens and room ornaments have been replenished, the New York Times reports.

Princess Cruises — owned by Carnival — canceled trips through the end of the summer season, the company announced earlier this month.

Go deeper: Princess Cruises to pause operations for 2 months due to coronavirus