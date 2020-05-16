1 hour ago - Health

Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves port after being docked for 3 months

The Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama on March 25. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is traveling to Malaysia after being docked in Yokohama, Japan for three months, Japanese broadcaster NHK reports.

Why it matters: The Diamond Princess carried one of the first coronavirus outbreaks on a cruise ship, affecting 700 passengers from various countries, including the U.S., Japan, Australia and Canada in February. Several people died as a result.

Flashback: Repatriated American citizens who were on the cruise were among the first confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

What's happening: The ship has been disinfected and mattresses, linens and room ornaments have been replenished, the New York Times reports.

Five sailors on USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus again

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt docked at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor on April 27. Photo: Tony Azios/AFP via Getty Images

Five sailors onboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, Task & Purpose reports. Those sailors had recently returned from over two weeks of self-isolation following earlier positive COVID-19 diagnoses.

The big picture: The initial virus outbreak on the ship led to Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's early April resignation. He had relieved the Theodore Roosevelt's captain after the official pled for help due to members of his crew contracting the coronavirus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

