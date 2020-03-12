6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Princess Cruises to pause operations for 2 months due to coronavirus

Rashaan Ayesh

The Diamond Princess. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is pausing global operations for two months due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reports.

The state of play: Princess, which is owned by Carnival, is the second-largest cruise line in the world by revenue. It operates the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess ships, which have faced quarantines in Japan and California after coronavirus outbreaks on board.

  • The Diamond Princess, docked in Japan, saw one of the first major outbreaks of the virus outside of China, with around 700 passengers infected and multiple deaths.
  • The decision impacts the company's 18 ships and all planned trips from March 12 through May 10.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

Coronavirus-hit cruise ship cleared to dock in Oakland, California

The Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship sits off the coast of San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off San Francisco's coast with 21 people aboard who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, operator Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Details: Princess Cruises initially said in a statement early Sunday authorities had cleared it to arrive at the Port of Oakland later in the day "to begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization." But it later said after further review by state and federal authorities the docking day had changed, with a "time to be determined."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 8, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Diamond Princess exodus begins as CDC raises health concerns

Passengers are leaving the Diamond Princess cruise liner after a two-week quarantine in the port of Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Igor Belyayev/TASS via Getty Images

Japan began releasing hundreds of people from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, but the 100-plus American passengers are restricted from traveling home for at least 14 days, the CDC said.

Details: The CDC said in a statement the two-week quarantine aboard the vessel, quarantined at Yokohama, potentially slowed transmission of the virus. But it "may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship."

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

First Diamond Princess deaths: Coronavirus claims lives of 2 passengers

A bus carrying passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves the cruise terminal in Yokohama, Japan on Thursday morning. Photo: Kazuhiro/AFP via Getty Images

Two elderly passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died of the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry confirmed Thursday.

Why it matters: These are the first deaths among the 600-plus people who have been infected aboard the vessel.

Go deeperArrowFeb 20, 2020 - Health