Princess Cruises to pause operations for 2 months due to coronavirus

Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is pausing global operations for two months due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reports.

The state of play: Princess, which is owned by Carnival, is the second-largest cruise line in the world by revenue. It operates the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess ships, which have faced quarantines in Japan and California after coronavirus outbreaks on board.

The Diamond Princess, docked in Japan, saw one of the first major outbreaks of the virus outside of China, with around 700 passengers infected and multiple deaths.

The decision impacts the company's 18 ships and all planned trips from March 12 through May 10.

