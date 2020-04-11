More people are signing up for cruises than before the coronavirus

Bookings for 2021 cruises have risen 40% compared to 2019 on CruiseCompete.com in the last 45 days, The Los Angeles Time reports.

Why it matters: The coronavirus outbreak has left dozens of ships stranded at sea and unable to dock over fears. International cruise lines have had viral outbreaks nine to 12 times a year for the last 5 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travel agents say the booking rates for cruise trips in 2021 extends past those who are rebooking canceled trips.

What they're saying: “After this virus, I truly believe the cruise lines will institute even more guidelines to keep guests and crew safe,” Chris Shuck, who works in the scheduling and labor department at Walt Disney World, told the L.A. Times.

Schuck said he has not canceled any cruises planned for the next two years, with the earliest being in September.

Go deeper: Carnival CEO defends coronavirus response