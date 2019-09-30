Rep. Mac Thornberry is the 6th Texas Republican to announce retirement

House GOP Texas seats now up for grabs in 2020:

Rep. Mike Conaway, 11th district

Rep. Mac Thornberry, 13th district

Rep. Bill Flores, 17th district

Rep. Pete Olson, 22nd district

Rep. Will Hurd, 23rd district

Rep. Kenny Marchant, 24th district

What they're saying: "With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability. Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world," Thornberry, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

Of note: Thornberry overwhelmingly won re-election in 2018, earning more than 80% of his district's votes.

