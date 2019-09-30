Rep. Mac Thornberry is the 6th Texas Republican to announce retirement

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2020, becoming the 6th Texas Republican — and 19th Republican overall — to retire from the House this term.
Why it matters: Republicans hope to reclaim the House in 2020, but early retirements could complicate that task. Thornberry's retirement means that more than a quarter of Texas' 23 House Republicans will leave at the end of this term, further complicating the party's status in a state that is becoming increasingly competitive for Democrats.