Los Angeles County bans flavored tobacco

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, and urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to enact a statewide vaping ban, per City News Service via L.A. Times.
The big picture: Local and state authorities are banning vaping products across the country as the Trump administration prepares a federal ban on most flavored e-cigarettes. There have been 16 vaping-related deaths so far, and at least 805 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury.