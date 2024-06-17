Fauci's memoir release

Anthony Fauci, arguably the world's most famous living doctor, will be out tomorrow with a memoir titled, "On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service."

Why it matters: Fauci, 83, helped steer the U.S. through peak COVID with calm, relentless media appearances.

What's inside: The publisher says the memoir "will reach back to his boyhood in Brooklyn, New York, his decades of dedication to caring for critically ill patients, and his many scientific accomplishments, and carry through close relationships with seven presidents."

Fauci is currently a distinguished professor at Georgetown's School of Medicine.

"I hope that this memoir will serve as a personalized document for the reader to understand better the daunting challenges that we have faced in public health over the past forty years," Fauci said in a statement.

"I would also like to inspire younger individuals in particular to consider careers in public health and public service."

