🌈 Get to Pride

Kick off Pride month with a parade, festival and concert including special guests Billy Porter and Keke Palmer during Capital Pride Alliance's weekend events.

The latest: The 17th Street Block Party is noon–10pm Saturday and the Pride Parade is 3–7:30pm through Shaw, Logan Circle, Downtown and Penn Quarter.

The annual festival is noon–10pm Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue, with the concert starting at 1pm Sunday. Free.

What they're saying: "This year, with our theme of Totally Radical, we celebrate the courageous spirit and unwavering strength and resilience that defined the LGBTQ+ community during the transformative decades of the 1980s and '90s," executive director of Capital Pride Alliance Ryan Bos told Axios.

If you go: Take the Metro, specially wrapped for Pride month. Last year's parade, concert and festival saw nearly 700,000 attendees.

More things to do in D.C. this weekend

🎸 Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show: Watch 10-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton 7pm Friday at Jiffy Lube Live. Tickets start at $187.

🍸 A Night on the Farm: Sip honey wine or an espresso martini during cocktail hour 5–6:30pm Friday at Common Good City Farm. Tickets are $50.

⚾ Nats' Summer Concert Series kickoff: Watch Grammy-nominated artist Flo Rida perform after the Nats vs. Atlanta Braves game Friday. Tickets to the game start at $31.

⚽ U.S. vs. Colombia: The U.S. Men's National Soccer team will take on Colombia 5:30pm Saturday at Commanders Field in Landover. Tickets start at $49.

🎶 Music in the Meadow: Listen to indie folk band Wylder and enjoy a picnic 7pm Saturday in the National Arboretum. Tickets start at $25 but the Arboretum invites you to pay what you can.

