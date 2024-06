Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out the annual Pride parade, Chris Stapleton at Jiffy Lube Live, U.S. vs. Colombia in soccer and Flo Rida at Nats Park.

1. ๐ŸŒˆ Get to Pride

Kick off Pride month with a parade, festival and concert including special guests Billy Porter and Keke Palmer during Capital Pride Alliance's weekend events.

The latest: The 17th Street Block Party is noonโ€“10pm Saturday and the Pride Parade is 3โ€“7:30pm through Shaw, Logan Circle, Downtown and Penn Quarter.

The annual festival is noonโ€“10pm Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue, with the concert starting at 1pm Sunday. Free.

What they're saying: "This year, with our theme of Totally Radical, we celebrate the courageous spirit and unwavering strength and resilience that defined the LGBTQ+ community during the transformative decades of the 1980s and '90s," executive director of Capital Pride Alliance Ryan Bos told Axios.

If you go: Take the Metro, specially wrapped for Pride month. Last year's parade, concert and festival saw nearly 700,000 attendees.

View more Pride events this month here.

Worthy of your time: D.C.'s new LGBTQ+ hub will bring life-changing services under one roof.

Watch 10-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton 7pm Friday at Jiffy Lube Live. Tickets start at $187.

Sip honey wine or an espresso martini during cocktail hour 5โ€“6:30pm Friday at Common Good City Farm. Tickets are $50.

Watch Grammy-nominated artist Flo Rida perform after the Nats vs. Atlanta Braves game Friday. Tickets to the game start at $31.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer team will take on Colombia 5:30pm Saturday at Commanders Field in Landover. Tickets start at $49.