D.C.'s new LGBTQ+ hub will bring life-changing services under one roof

A former warehouse in Shaw is transforming into a huge, dynamic center for LGBTQ+ organizations in D.C. Why it matters: Advocates hope the nearly 7,000-square-foot complex will become a rare hub where LGBTQ+ folks in the region can access a range of services — from counseling to yoga and meditation classes and free hot meals— all in one place.

How it works: When it opens, the five-story complex neighboring Howard Theatre will house the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center (The DC Center), a service-oriented nonprofit, and the Capital Pride Alliance (CPA), which spearheads D.C. Pride and more programming.

State of play: The DC Center and CPA broke ground on the partially renovated building last June with the help of $1 million in funding from the mayor's office. The timeline originally pinned a 2023 debut. Like many major projects, it's taking longer.

Kimberley Bush, executive director of The DC Center, tells Axios that construction is 70% finished and an opening timeline is still being finalized.

The space is designed by Hickok Cole, the firm behind Studio Theatre and the new Spy Museum.

What they're saying: "In our new home, we don't have to do the warm handoff [to other organizations for resources]," Bush tells Axios. "You'll be able to walk down a hallway and speak to a free therapist. Or go into our expanded food pantry for a meal. And anywhere you can sit in a place of safety and respite."

Context: The DC Center was founded in 2004 and currently serves out of the Reeves Center municipal building, which will soon be redeveloped for commercial business.

The nonprofit provides a wide spectrum of services, from health and wellness to peer counseling and a "community closet" with free clothing.

The Shaw building for the new center. Photo courtesy of The DC Center

Zoom in: Tripling The DC Center's size will allow it to expand existing services, like hot meals, in addition to a food pantry thanks to new partner Food Rescue US-DC. Or a boutique-style closet where those in need can "shop." Or more computers and charging stations, and additional hours for mental health and testing services.

It'll also allow for new offerings, like ADA-compliant showers, secure lockers, and mail and laundry services. Also, more in-person counseling and wellness offerings like yoga and meditation.

Zoom out: Bush says a number of the new services fill a need left by the closing of Casa Ruby. The housing, food, and social center shuttered in 2022 amid fraud allegations.

Meanwhile, another LGBTQ+ center just debuted in Dupont Circle: Destination Tomorrow, a national organization focused on transgender and nonbinary services.

Between the lines: Bush hopes the complex will also become an incubator for up-and-coming LGBTQ+ organizations or nonprofits. They plan to rent desk space below market value or even for free.

What's next: The DC Center is still fundraising for the project with a $1.5 million goal, and they've launched a "Buy a Brick" campaign with donations starting at $250.