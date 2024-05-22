New LGBTQ+ center opens in Dupont Circle

Destination Tomorrow's leadership at the new Dupont Circle center, including founder/CEO Sean Ebony Coleman (bottom right). Photo: Destination Tomorrow

National LGBTQ+ organization Destination Tomorrow just expanded to D.C. with a Dupont Circle community center focused on services for transgender and nonbinary individuals. Why it matters: The organization, which started in the Bronx, New York, was founded by people of color and offers a wide spectrum of services, from financial literacy to food pantries and health care.

The big picture: This is Destination Tomorrow's third location in 15 years (there's also an Atlanta branch). The D.C. center is designed to focus on the immediate community while also serving as a launchpad for advocacy work.

Zoom in: Founder and CEO Sean Ebony Coleman cut the ribbon at 1701 Q Street NW on Friday. The center will offer services like free HIV testing, sexual health education, mentorship programs, and Pride community events.

Zoom out: Another major organization, the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center, is moving to a new home in Shaw, which broke ground last year. The group is expanding its programming and outreach, and may also house additional LGBTQ+ nonprofits.