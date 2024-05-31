Tons of events are organized by the Capital Pride Alliance.
What's new: The parade route is different in advance of the HUGE celebration next year, WorldPride, which marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in D.C.
The route skips Dupont Circle due to narrow streets and instead moves through downtown to accommodate more people and festivities.
What's happening: More parades, concerts, and kickoff events.
Pride Flashband at Union Stage
Saturday, June 1
Grab $20 tickets to kick off Pride month with eight all-new Flashbands covering songs by queer icons with sex, gender, and trans-positive tunes.
AYA Queer Prom: The Speak Up Speakeasy
Saturday, June 1
As You Are hosts a 1920s-themed soirée at a secret location (revealed upon ticket purchase). Tickets are $15-$25.
Out/Spoken at Penn Social
Sunday, June 2
Story District presents the 14th-annual live performance, which highlights eight entertaining and poignant stories from the DMV's LGBTQ+ community. Tickets are $28.
"We Have Always Been Here" at the National Gallery of Art
Starting Sunday, June 2
Four films and videos by award-winning LBGTQ+ artists will be screened throughout the month. Up first: the new trans-positive film, "Orlando, My Political Biography," inspired by Virginia Woolf's 1928 novel. Free registration and limited same-day passes are available.
Night Out at Nationals Park
Thursday, June 6
One of the biggest Pride nights in baseball goes down for the 19th year against the Atlanta Braves. $5 from every ticket sold goes to Team DC.
Riot! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage
Friday, June 7
Hit mega-club Echostage for the kickoff of Pride weekend. A dazzling lineup of performers is headlined by RuPaul's Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál.Tickets ($37-$50) required.
Booty Rex Queer Pride Dance Party at Black Cat
Friday, June 7
The popular "glamified dancefloor experience" is back from the Booty Rex hosts with a night of talented DJs, dancers, and live drumming. Tickets are $20.
MIXTAPE Pride Party at the 9:30 Club
Saturday, June 8
Local DJs and performers get the weekend started with a lively dance party. Tickets are $30.
The Capital Pride Block Party
Saturday, June 8
Though the parade, which kicks off at 3pm, skips Dupont Circle, the block party is still thriving along 17th Street starting at noon.
Pride Rewind
Saturday, June 8
"The official sapphic pure dance party experience" heads to The Square for a retro celebration featuring DJs spinning Pride anthems, live performances from Blaq Dynamite, and vintage games. Tickets are $20-$35.
Live Tour: Over the Rainbow
Sunday, June 16
A Tour of Her Own explores feminist history in D.C. through a queer lens, delving into intriguing historical anecdotes. Single tickets are $40 (prices vary).
All-Purpose Drag Brunch/Benefit
Saturday, June 22
Navy Yard's waterfront pizzeria and Darcy de la Cuadra team up for a brunch benefiting SMYAL. Tickets ($20) include bottomless mimosas and spritzes, plus the show starting at noon.