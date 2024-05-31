Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Capital Pride Parade in 2023. Photo: Tom Williams, CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

It's Pride Month in D.C. and there are tons of ways to celebrate. Mark your calendar: Capital Pride weekend is June 7-9, which includes the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday and Sunday festival and concert headlined by Ava Max and Billy Porter. Tons of events are organized by the Capital Pride Alliance.

What's new: The parade route is different in advance of the HUGE celebration next year, WorldPride, which marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in D.C.

The route skips Dupont Circle due to narrow streets and instead moves through downtown to accommodate more people and festivities.

What's happening: More parades, concerts, and kickoff events.

Pride Flashband at Union Stage

Saturday, June 1

Grab $20 tickets to kick off Pride month with eight all-new Flashbands covering songs by queer icons with sex, gender, and trans-positive tunes.

AYA Queer Prom: The Speak Up Speakeasy

Saturday, June 1

As You Are hosts a 1920s-themed soirée at a secret location (revealed upon ticket purchase). Tickets are $15-$25.

Out/Spoken at Penn Social

Sunday, June 2

Story District presents the 14th-annual live performance, which highlights eight entertaining and poignant stories from the DMV's LGBTQ+ community. Tickets are $28.

"We Have Always Been Here" at the National Gallery of Art

Starting Sunday, June 2

Four films and videos by award-winning LBGTQ+ artists will be screened throughout the month. Up first: the new trans-positive film, "Orlando, My Political Biography," inspired by Virginia Woolf's 1928 novel. Free registration and limited same-day passes are available.

Night Out at Nationals Park

Thursday, June 6

One of the biggest Pride nights in baseball goes down for the 19th year against the Atlanta Braves. $5 from every ticket sold goes to Team DC.

Pose with Screech at Nats Park "Night Out." Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Riot! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage

Friday, June 7

Hit mega-club Echostage for the kickoff of Pride weekend. A dazzling lineup of performers is headlined by RuPaul's Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál. Tickets ($37-$50) required.

Booty Rex Queer Pride Dance Party at Black Cat

Friday, June 7

The popular "glamified dancefloor experience" is back from the Booty Rex hosts with a night of talented DJs, dancers, and live drumming. Tickets are $20.

MIXTAPE Pride Party at the 9:30 Club

Saturday, June 8

Local DJs and performers get the weekend started with a lively dance party. Tickets are $30.

Capital Pride Parade. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Capital Pride Block Party

Saturday, June 8

Though the parade, which kicks off at 3pm, skips Dupont Circle, the block party is still thriving along 17th Street starting at noon.

Pride Rewind

Saturday, June 8

"The official sapphic pure dance party experience" heads to The Square for a retro celebration featuring DJs spinning Pride anthems, live performances from Blaq Dynamite, and vintage games. Tickets are $20-$35.

Live Tour: Over the Rainbow

Sunday, June 16

A Tour of Her Own explores feminist history in D.C. through a queer lens, delving into intriguing historical anecdotes. Single tickets are $40 (prices vary).

All-Purpose Drag Brunch/Benefit

Saturday, June 22

Navy Yard's waterfront pizzeria and Darcy de la Cuadra team up for a brunch benefiting SMYAL. Tickets ($20) include bottomless mimosas and spritzes, plus the show starting at noon.