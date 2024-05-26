Share on email (opens in new window)

It's an exciting summer for sports in D.C. beyond the usual fun with the Nationals, D.C. United, and Washington Spirit. 🏀 Basketball superstars come together as Aaliyah Edwards and the Washington Mystics face off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Capital One Arena on June 6. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play on June 7.

⚽ The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team hosts a friendly against Colombia on June 8 at Commanders Field — the first time Team USA has played here in over a decade.

Global legend Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Guatemala on June 14.

And if you haven't heard, we have a new pro women's soccer team, the DC Power, kicking off at Audi Field in August.

🏓 Pro pickleball comes to D.C. for the first time with the MLP Washington, D.C., June 13-16 at the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation's campus in Southeast DC.

🏇The District Cup polo tournament goes down on the National Mall on June 15.

⛵Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives in D.C. after 11 teams circumnavigate the globe. They're expected to arrive here on June 17 and events are planned at The Wharf, June 21-23.

🏉The USA Men's National Rugby Team hosts Scotland at Audi Field on July 12.

🍌 The uber-popular Savannah Bananas stop at Nationals Park on their world tour, July 13. Tickets are sold out, but you can find them on secondary sites like SeatGeek.

🎾Tennis stars light up the Mubadala Citi DC Open, which returns to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center July 27 through Aug. 4.