Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Angel Reese attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Two Louisianans and an honorary third one walked the green carpet Monday night at the Met Gala in New York City. Why it matters: The prestigious fashion gathering is a who's who of celebrities, artists, athletes and stars.

The big picture: Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese was a surprise, making her debut appearance.

She told WWD it was also her 22nd birthday too.

She wore a custom dress by British label 16Arlington, WWD reports, with a plunging neckline, feathered skirt and a lace train.

Meanwhile, New Orleanian Jon Batiste graced the green carpet with his impeccable style and Cartier jewels, according to Rain Magazine.

Vanity Fair included him in its list of best dressed celebs of the evening.

Baton Rouge native Odell Beckham Jr. also made Vanity Fair's best dressed list wearing a suit embroidered with birds, branches and flowers.

Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj wowed in their 'fits too.

Bad Bunny is in New Orleans tonight for his show at the Smoothie King Center, and Nicki Minaj will be there Wednesday for her rescheduled tour date.

Serena Williams, who got married in New Orleans, also stunned in a gold gown at the event.

Zoom in: This year's Met Gala theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Here are a few photos from the evening.

Angel Reese attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Angel Reese attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Jon Batiste attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jon Batiste attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jon Batiste attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 ,in New York City. Photo:Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Jon Batiste at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images