A new pro women's soccer team kicks off this summer at Audi Field: DC Power Football Club, one of eight teams in the freshly formed USL Super League. Why it matters: It's rare to have two pro women's soccer teams in one city, and it brings more opportunity for female players and their fans — a demographic that's been growing in D.C.

The big picture: The new Division 1 league starts in August, and will follow a fall-to-spring schedule — the opposite of the Spirit in the long-established National Women's Soccer League.

Eight Super League teams span the country from Tampa Bay to Charlotte. New York is the only other city that shoulders both women's leagues.

The team will share Audi Field with the Spirit — as well as their training facility in Leesburg — plus men's teams D.C. United and XFL Defenders.

Zoom in: French native Frédéric Brillant, a former United player and assistant coach, is the Power's head coach. Roster and schedule are TBA.

A team source tells Axios that player announcements are coming soon. They're homing in on locals — former Spirit players, talents from the region's strong college and youth programs, or DMV natives playing abroad.

The latest: WNBA rookie and Maryland native Angel Reese of Chicago Sky just joined the ownership circle.

Stakeholders also include team president Jordan Stuart and Devin Talbott, a former Spirit and current United owner.

The intrigue: The DC Power name speaks to the District's reputation as a power-player capital as well as women's empowerment, according to the team. The crest looks fly with an eagle wing and D.C. stars and bars.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Jordan Stuart is the DC Power team president (not D.C. United).