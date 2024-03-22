50 mins ago - Sports
Women's soccer fans are pushing Spirit ticket prices up
Interest in the National Women's Soccer League has grown significantly since last year, according to new data from Vivid Seats.
📈 By the numbers: The average price of a NWSL ticket is up 49% compared to last season.
- In 2023, tickets sold for an average of $51; this year, they're going for $76.
Zoom in: Washington Spirit tickets are up 11% this season, going for an average of $69.
🚗 Spirit fans are on average traveling 75% farther to catch a match this season compared to last season — an impressive 263 miles.
What's next: No need to go far — the Spirit's home opener against Bay FC is at Audi Field this Saturday at 7:30pm, followed by a Sunday afternoon match against the Utah Royals.
