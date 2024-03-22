Share on email (opens in new window)

Interest in the National Women's Soccer League has grown significantly since last year, according to new data from Vivid Seats. 📈 By the numbers: The average price of a NWSL ticket is up 49% compared to last season.

In 2023, tickets sold for an average of $51; this year, they're going for $76.

Zoom in: Washington Spirit tickets are up 11% this season, going for an average of $69.

🚗 Spirit fans are on average traveling 75% farther to catch a match this season compared to last season — an impressive 263 miles.

What's next: No need to go far — the Spirit's home opener against Bay FC is at Audi Field this Saturday at 7:30pm, followed by a Sunday afternoon match against the Utah Royals.