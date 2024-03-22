50 mins ago - Sports

Women's soccer fans are pushing Spirit ticket prices up

The Washington Spirit pose in black CVS-branded uniforms at Audi Field

D.C.'s women's soccer team at Audi Field. Photo: Brad Smith, ISI Photos, Getty Images

Interest in the National Women's Soccer League has grown significantly since last year, according to new data from Vivid Seats.

📈 By the numbers: The average price of a NWSL ticket is up 49% compared to last season.

  • In 2023, tickets sold for an average of $51; this year, they're going for $76.

Zoom in: Washington Spirit tickets are up 11% this season, going for an average of $69.

🚗 Spirit fans are on average traveling 75% farther to catch a match this season compared to last season — an impressive 263 miles.

What's next: No need to go far — the Spirit's home opener against Bay FC is at Audi Field this Saturday at 7:30pm, followed by a Sunday afternoon match against the Utah Royals.

