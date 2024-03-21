Charlotte's new professional women's soccer team unveils name

Charlotte's new professional women's soccer team will be called Carolina Ascent FC. Why it matters: The Charlotte area is bursting with men's professional soccer at both the major and minor league levels. Carolina Ascent will be the area's first top-tier women's professional soccer team.

Catch up quick: The team, which has been known in the interim as Super League Carolina, was announced last May as part of the inaugural wave for the United Soccer League's expansion into topflight women's professional soccer.

The club named United States Women's National Team (USWNT) assistant coach Philip Poole head coach earlier this year.

What's next: Carolina Ascent kicks off its inaugural season this August at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Elizabeth.

If you go: Season tickets are currently on sale and start at $12 per game in the supporters section.