The Savannah Bananas are coming to D.C.

Tyler Buchanan
A baseball player in stilts stands for the national anthem with the rest of the Savannah Bananas team

Standing for the anthem, in stilts. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Attention sports fans and "potassium enthusiasts": The wackiest baseball team in America is headed to Nationals Park for an exhibition next year.

Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance, and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation — so you'll need to act quickly for a chance at tickets.

How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their rival Savannah Party Animals in pink.

  • They play under Banana Ball rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaws bunting, and causes a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.

Details: Fans must join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.

  • Nats Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.

