The Savannah Bananas are coming to D.C.
Attention sports fans and "potassium enthusiasts": The wackiest baseball team in America is headed to Nationals Park for an exhibition next year.
Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance, and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation — so you'll need to act quickly for a chance at tickets.
How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their rival Savannah Party Animals in pink.
- They play under Banana Ball rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaws bunting, and causes a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.
Details: Fans must join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.
- Nats Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024.
The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.
- There might be ping pong in the outfield, a backflip catch, a batter on stilts, or a twerking umpire.
