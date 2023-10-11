27 mins ago - News

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Columbus

Tyler Buchanan
A baseball player does a handstand while his team is on the field.

Maceo Harrison, the first base coach/dance instructor of the Savannah Bananas, performs before an August game in New York City. Photos: Al Bello/Getty Images

Attention sports fans and "potassium enthusiasts:" The wackiest baseball team in America is headed to Huntington Park for three exhibitions next spring.

Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation — you'll need to act quickly for a chance at tickets.

How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their rival Savannah Party Animals in pink.

  • They play under Banana Ball rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaw bunting and cause a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.

The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.

Details: Fans must join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.

  • Three games are scheduled for May 24-26, 2024.
An umpire, a catcher sitting in a beanbag chair and a hitter with a bat.
Banana Ball is full of hijinks, like a catcher sitting in a beanbag chair.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more