Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly 17% of D.C.'s millennials lived with their parents in 2022, Axios' Erin Davis reports from the latest census figures.

That's compared with the national average share of 15.8%.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs.

Zoom in: Alexandria parent Tom Goslin's daughter is among the 57% of D.C.-area Gen Zers who lived with their parents in 2022, per the census data. (Of note: Gen Z ranges from adults to children. So, not all of those kids are ready to fly the nest yet.)

Goslin's daughter moved home after graduating last spring without a job. She'll be staying with Goslin until the fall, when she'll move abroad for a position teaching English.

The big picture: The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

What's happening: Younger generations may be returning to their childhood bedrooms to save on expenses like rent or a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

47% of millennials and 41% of Gen Zers expect to share a home with someone else for at least another two years, per a recent survey by RentCafe.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Meanwhile, Gen Z's homeownership rate stagnated at slightly over 26%.

What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.

It's one big reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

Go deeper: Multigenerational living is up 1M households in last decade, here's which states