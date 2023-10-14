Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.

Why it matters: A recent Redfin report shows 38% of recent homebuyers under age 30 received help from family or an inheritance in order to afford their down payment.

By the numbers: Among U.S. millennials who don't already own a home, 44% say income is the No. 1 barrier to buying, per the study, closely followed by downpayment and closing costs (43%) and high home prices (42%).

The intrigue: Roughly 20% of millennials say they want to buy but they're just not ready yet. And 8% of millennials say they never want to own a home, per the study.

Zoom in: Talia Cadet, who works in public affairs and has a TikTok, bought her Capitol Heights semi-detached home in 2020. Savings, a solid career and sub-3% mortgage rates made it possible.

What they're saying: "If I was going to [buy], it was going to be then," Cadet says. Even with savings, Cadet says mortgage rates — hers is 2.75% — are ultimately what made buying affordable in her early 30s.

Context: Median home values in Prince George's County are up nearly 20% from August 2020 to 2023. And mortgage rates are up more than five percentage points from the rate Cadet locked

The other side: Buying isn't a priority for everyone. Imani Keal, a D.C.-based home and lifestyle content creator, plans to rent for the long haul.

It would take 10-15 years to save for the type of house she'd want to buy, the 28-year-old tells Axios.

She rents a two-bedroom, rent-controlled apartment in Northwest D.C. for $2,300 a month.

Having a space that's safe and comfortable, whether owned or rented, is what Keal values.

Be smart: "You can build wealth just fine by renting," says Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.

Taking time to save, invest, build your credit and advance in your career can meaningfully improve your financial picture, he says.

Also, save beyond the initial down payment to weather unexpected additional expenses — the No. 1 reason millennial homeowners have buyers' remorse.

Go deeper: Extreme weather could raise insurance rates nationwide, hiking the cost of homeownership even higher.