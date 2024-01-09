Developers are poised to make big strides on major projects around Washington this year.

Why it matters: D.C. has seen $81.6 billion of new real estate development since 2000, Washington Business Journal reported last year.

That means it can be difficult to keep up with what's being planned or built where — and, perhaps most importantly, when you can expect your commute to stop being disrupted by construction.

Here are updates on a few projects we're watching:

11th Street Bridge Park

After a decade in the making, construction will begin on the $92 million park this summer, with an anticipated 2026 finish date, park director Scott Kratz tells Axios.

The X-shaped park will stretch over the Anacostia River between the Navy Yard and Anacostia neighborhoods, with an outdoor amphitheater, an environmental education center, a café, a playspace, gathering spots, trails, urban gardens, and canoe and kayak launches.

The Bridge District

Early next year, the 8-acre development in Ward 8 will welcome The Douglass, which will have over 750 rental units across three residential buildings and a large Atlas Brew Works outpost, according to a representative of the developer Redbrick.

The community's second phase should break ground later this year and is expected to have 635 residential units plus short-term lodging.

And you can eventually expect to see the National Campus for Cyber Leadership, a development for research and training in the cybersecurity space.

Buzzard Point

The stretch of D.C. between Navy Yard and The Wharf, where the Potomac and Anacostia rivers intersect, is already home to Audi Field and The Point restaurant, with more on the way.

Expect mixed-use community Vermeer to open this year, with 501 residential units and over 38,000 square feet of retail space, as well as 45 Q, which will house 64 residential units and a Moxy hotel, according to a Capitol Riverfront BID spokesperson.

Phase one of The Stacks — a development that will ultimately see more than 2 million square feet of mixed-use space, hotels, offices, pedestrian paths, and green space — is anticipated to deliver next year, says the BID spokesperson, with phase two to follow in 2028.

And Parcel B — a mixed-use community with affordable housing for seniors, plus bowling and concert venue Brooklyn Bowl and a new Volunteers of America headquarters — should also open next year, according to a spokesperson.

Potomac Yard

Should the contentious arena relocation from D.C. to Alexandria take place, expect a 70-acre development with a new home for the Wizards and Caps, a new HQ for Monumental Sports, a performing arts venue, underground parking, retail, and residential space come 2028.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is opening the first building on its Innovation Campus later this year, bolstering the Potomac Yard/National Landing area's rep as a burgeoning tech scene.

The 11-story, 300,000-square-foot space will later be joined by two buildings on the 3.5-acre campus.

Plus, an Inova health care facility is expected to open this year in the Oakville Triangle area along Route 1, with multifamily housing and retail also planned for the area.

Reservoir District

After much opposition and back-and-forth, the former McMillan Sand Filtration site just north of Bloomingdale is being redeveloped into a mixed-use community called the Reservoir District.

At completion, the 25-acre community will include apartments, townhomes, retail, restaurants, a grocery store, a community center with a pool and fitness center, six acres of green space, a restored Olmsted Walk pathway, and the McMillan Center for Health & Research, which will house health care providers and a research facility.

Historical site elements, such as filter beds and filtration silos, will be preserved, too.

Expect delivery on some of the townhomes this year, says a representative of EYA, one of the project's developers, with other aspects like the grocery and restaurants likely by 2026.

St. Elizabeths Campus

The 183-acre former St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast is already home to the Entertainment and Sports arena and recently welcomed a new Whitman-Walker health center.

Meanwhile, a new $375 million GW Health hospital is expected to open this year, with urgent care, women's health services, specialty care, and a trauma center.

And Sycamore & Oak — a five-acre mixed-use development — is planning to break ground in 2025 and deliver in 2028, according to a representative from the Emerson Collective, one of the project's developers.

Currently, Sycamore & Oak is home to the Retail Village, a temporary structure housing 13 local Black-owned businesses.

Proposed plans for a permanent 650,000-square-foot, five-structure development were designed by architect David Adjaye (who was behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture), and include affordable housing, a hotel, office space, a grocery store, retail, restaurants, and an outdoor performance space.

Suggested plans also entail a chef-in-residence program hosted by the José Andrés Group.

Upton Place

Just north of the City Ridge development on Wisconsin Avenue, former Fannie Mae office space is now home to a four-acre development with almost 700 apartment units and over 100,000 square feet of retail.

Expect a Onelife Fitness to open in April, with a Lidl coming in May, says a representative from Aimco, one of the project's developers.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Bridge District is being developed on 8 acres, not 100.