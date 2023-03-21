52 mins ago - Real Estate
Photos: See the St. Elizabeths redevelopment designs
New designs are out for the largest redevelopment project in D.C. on the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast.
Why it matters: The 183-acre redevelopment includes hundreds of new homes, a $375 million GW-run hospital, and new shops in the pipeline.
Driving the news: The centerpiece will be a five-structure development that includes a 178,000-square-foot office building, a hotel, and up to 300 apartments, UrbanTurf reports.
- The design includes a public park, grocery, and commercial center.
- The José Andrés Group will have a chefs-in-residence program.
What's next: The curvy design is going through historic review approval.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..