Photos: See the St. Elizabeths redevelopment designs

Rendering of a bronze-tinted high-rise building

Photo: D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board

New designs are out for the largest redevelopment project in D.C. on the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast.

Why it matters: The 183-acre redevelopment includes hundreds of new homes, a $375 million GW-run hospital, and new shops in the pipeline.

Driving the news: The centerpiece will be a five-structure development that includes a 178,000-square-foot office building, a hotel, and up to 300 apartments, UrbanTurf reports.

  • The design includes a public park, grocery, and commercial center.
  • The José Andrés Group will have a chefs-in-residence program.

What's next: The curvy design is going through historic review approval.

A birds-eye-view of the five building development that includes a park in the middle
Photo: D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board
