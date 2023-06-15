New retail and community space opens in Congress Heights

A new open-air retail space for local entrepreneurs opened in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The retail village, called Sycamore & Oak, is made up entirely of entrepreneurs from wards 7 and 8, many of whom are opening their first brick-and-mortar shops. It will also serve as an incubator to boost small businesses in the area.

Catch up fast: The 22,000-square-foot space is part of the ongoing redevelopment of the St. Elizabeths East campus, which includes medical facilities, retail, and housing.

The development began in 2018 with the opening of a new entertainment and sports arena.

It has since grown to include a men's shelter, a townhouse project, a medical center, and a new Whitman-Walker health facility.

Details: Thirteen businesses will bring everything from fresh food and clothing to fitness classes and a wellness center to the Congress Heights neighborhood.

Local business owners will also have access to an incubator program that provides technical and marketing support to scale up businesses, as well as a "chefs-in-residence" program for food and beverage operators who will be supported and mentored by the José Andrés Group.

What we're watching: The building is expected to be in operation for only three to five years, reports the Washington Informer, before it's disassembled and rebuilt elsewhere.