Levantine "not pizza" at Yellow. Photo courtesy of Rey Lopez

A bunch of exciting new restaurants just opened over the past month.

Why it matters: Some of these hotspots have been years in the making — though we're excited to try them all.

What's happening: Fresh options for Filipino, Lao, tacos, food halls…

🇵🇭 Hiraya Café: Rising star chef Paolo Dungca (Sari) just launched an all-day Filipino spot on H Street NE with comforting dishes like breakfast platters with tocino and heirloom garlic rice, bistek-frites, homemade pastries, and direct-import Sun & Stars Coffee.

Later this year, a second-floor dining and tasting room will showcase the Bad Saint alum's modern/upscale side.

🐟 Padaek 2.0: Chef Seng Luangrath of lauded Lao restaurant Thip Khao just unveiled an Arlington Ridge restaurant — a larger spinoff of her tiny Falls Church spot with an outdoor patio.

Much of Luangrath's original menu will migrate, though she's also adding regional Thai dishes and Burmese specials from executive sous chef Nyi Nyi Myint.

🍣 The Square: Downtown D.C.'s massive new food hall s0ft-launched with six vendors serving everything from churros to Jamón Iberico, local oysters, and fried chicken.

They'll continue to extend hours and options — check out the new speed-omakase from Nakazawa's longtime chef — so take a look at their Insta.

All-day Filipino fare at Hiraya. Photo courtesy of Hiraya Restaurant

🍹 El Presidente: Philly-based restaurateur Stephen Starr (Le Diplomate, St. Anselm) is behind this splashy Mexican spot near Union Market, which channels Mexico City with an agave-fueled bar and creative eats including Mexican seafood towers, whole Baja fish, and tons of tacos.

🥙 Yellow and Yellow (Not) Pizza: Chef Mike Rafidi is making moves at his Yellow cafés in Navy Yard and Georgetown. The former just reopened with a new look and menu.

The latter just launched an evening Levantine pizza and small plate menu, plus cocktails and fun wines.

🐦‍⬛ Little Blackbird: Ashok Bajaj swapped out Cleveland Park's Bindaas for a new wine bar helmed by Sababa chef Ryan Moore. On tap: mindful wines (vegan, biodynamic, et al.), classic cocktails, and Med-leaning plates like socca flatbreads and roasted branzino.

🍻 Astro Beer Hall: A Shirlington spinoff of D.C.'s popular beer hall sprawls out with a coffee shop, gaming area (billiards, arcades), and a huge 140-seat patio.