D.C.'s hottest restaurant openings this fall
A bunch of exciting new restaurants just opened over the past month.
Why it matters: Some of these hotspots have been years in the making — though we're excited to try them all.
What's happening: Fresh options for Filipino, Lao, tacos, food halls…
🇵🇭 Hiraya Café: Rising star chef Paolo Dungca (Sari) just launched an all-day Filipino spot on H Street NE with comforting dishes like breakfast platters with tocino and heirloom garlic rice, bistek-frites, homemade pastries, and direct-import Sun & Stars Coffee.
- Later this year, a second-floor dining and tasting room will showcase the Bad Saint alum's modern/upscale side.
🐟 Padaek 2.0: Chef Seng Luangrath of lauded Lao restaurant Thip Khao just unveiled an Arlington Ridge restaurant — a larger spinoff of her tiny Falls Church spot with an outdoor patio.
- Much of Luangrath's original menu will migrate, though she's also adding regional Thai dishes and Burmese specials from executive sous chef Nyi Nyi Myint.
🍣 The Square: Downtown D.C.'s massive new food hall s0ft-launched with six vendors serving everything from churros to Jamón Iberico, local oysters, and fried chicken.
- They'll continue to extend hours and options — check out the new speed-omakase from Nakazawa's longtime chef — so take a look at their Insta.
🍹 El Presidente: Philly-based restaurateur Stephen Starr (Le Diplomate, St. Anselm) is behind this splashy Mexican spot near Union Market, which channels Mexico City with an agave-fueled bar and creative eats including Mexican seafood towers, whole Baja fish, and tons of tacos.
🥙 Yellow and Yellow (Not) Pizza: Chef Mike Rafidi is making moves at his Yellow cafés in Navy Yard and Georgetown. The former just reopened with a new look and menu.
- The latter just launched an evening Levantine pizza and small plate menu, plus cocktails and fun wines.
🐦⬛ Little Blackbird: Ashok Bajaj swapped out Cleveland Park's Bindaas for a new wine bar helmed by Sababa chef Ryan Moore. On tap: mindful wines (vegan, biodynamic, et al.), classic cocktails, and Med-leaning plates like socca flatbreads and roasted branzino.
🍻 Astro Beer Hall: A Shirlington spinoff of D.C.'s popular beer hall sprawls out with a coffee shop, gaming area (billiards, arcades), and a huge 140-seat patio.
- Fueling the fun: Astro's signature fried chicken, doughnuts, beer, plus more pub-garden fare.
