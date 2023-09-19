23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Massive new beer hall Astro opens in Shirlington

A mural of an astronaut holding a beer at the new Astro Beer Hall

Astro lands in Shirlington. Photo courtesy of Farah Skeiky

Astro Beer Hall a massive indoor/outdoor brew bar, fried chicken joint, and coffee shop — opens today in Shirlington.

Why it matters: The all-day destination is a fun collab between three local talents: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, bar masterminds Tin Shop (Franklin Hall, Highline RxR), and Compass Coffee.

What's happening: A sprawling 4,000-square-foot beer hall with 140 patio seats, plus a full-service coffee shop and game room with pool tables and arcades including skeeball and pop-a-shot basketball.

  • The complex, a bigger spinoff of Penn Quarter's Astro Beer Hall, will open for coffee and fried-to-order doughnuts at 8am and run through lunch, happy hour, and nighttime fried chicken sandos and cocktails. Weekend brunch is coming soon.
A table heaped with fried chicken sandwiches and sliders.
No space food here. Photo courtesy of Farah Skeiky

On the menu: Comfort food and the kind of snack-y stuff one craves while drinking beer and watching the game on 20 big-screen televisions. Think spicy fried chicken, cheesesteaks, double-stack burgers, and an appetizer tower loaded with deviled eggs, wings, sliders, etc.

  • The coffee shop will serve a daytime menu that includes decadent breakfast sandwiches and yeast and cake doughnuts dispensed by a "doughnut robot." Also: homemade cinnamon rolls on weekends.
Arcade games at Astro Beer Hall
Fun and arcade games. Photo courtesy of Farah Skeiky

In your glass: Beers from 24 taps, mostly local (Right Proper, Port City) and indie producers. Drinkers can also get a handful of cocktails like espresso martinis and seasonal slushies.

  • Select drinks are on discount during weekday happy hour (4pm-6pm).

Zoom out: Astro is the latest addition to Shirlington Village, whose dining scene has grown in the past year with local openings including Taco Bamba, Our Mom Eugenia, and Snouts & Stouts indoor dog park and bar.

