Astro Beer Hall — a massive indoor/outdoor brew bar, fried chicken joint, and coffee shop — opens today in Shirlington.

Why it matters: The all-day destination is a fun collab between three local talents: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, bar masterminds Tin Shop (Franklin Hall, Highline RxR), and Compass Coffee.

What's happening: A sprawling 4,000-square-foot beer hall with 140 patio seats, plus a full-service coffee shop and game room with pool tables and arcades including skeeball and pop-a-shot basketball.

The complex, a bigger spinoff of Penn Quarter's Astro Beer Hall, will open for coffee and fried-to-order doughnuts at 8am and run through lunch, happy hour, and nighttime fried chicken sandos and cocktails. Weekend brunch is coming soon.

No space food here. Photo courtesy of Farah Skeiky

On the menu: Comfort food and the kind of snack-y stuff one craves while drinking beer and watching the game on 20 big-screen televisions. Think spicy fried chicken, cheesesteaks, double-stack burgers, and an appetizer tower loaded with deviled eggs, wings, sliders, etc.

The coffee shop will serve a daytime menu that includes decadent breakfast sandwiches and yeast and cake doughnuts dispensed by a "doughnut robot." Also: homemade cinnamon rolls on weekends.

Fun and arcade games. Photo courtesy of Farah Skeiky

In your glass: Beers from 24 taps, mostly local (Right Proper, Port City) and indie producers. Drinkers can also get a handful of cocktails like espresso martinis and seasonal slushies.

Select drinks are on discount during weekday happy hour (4pm-6pm).

Zoom out: Astro is the latest addition to Shirlington Village, whose dining scene has grown in the past year with local openings including Taco Bamba, Our Mom Eugenia, and Snouts & Stouts indoor dog park and bar.