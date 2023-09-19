Massive new beer hall Astro opens in Shirlington
Astro Beer Hall — a massive indoor/outdoor brew bar, fried chicken joint, and coffee shop — opens today in Shirlington.
Why it matters: The all-day destination is a fun collab between three local talents: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, bar masterminds Tin Shop (Franklin Hall, Highline RxR), and Compass Coffee.
What's happening: A sprawling 4,000-square-foot beer hall with 140 patio seats, plus a full-service coffee shop and game room with pool tables and arcades including skeeball and pop-a-shot basketball.
- The complex, a bigger spinoff of Penn Quarter's Astro Beer Hall, will open for coffee and fried-to-order doughnuts at 8am and run through lunch, happy hour, and nighttime fried chicken sandos and cocktails. Weekend brunch is coming soon.
On the menu: Comfort food and the kind of snack-y stuff one craves while drinking beer and watching the game on 20 big-screen televisions. Think spicy fried chicken, cheesesteaks, double-stack burgers, and an appetizer tower loaded with deviled eggs, wings, sliders, etc.
- The coffee shop will serve a daytime menu that includes decadent breakfast sandwiches and yeast and cake doughnuts dispensed by a "doughnut robot." Also: homemade cinnamon rolls on weekends.
In your glass: Beers from 24 taps, mostly local (Right Proper, Port City) and indie producers. Drinkers can also get a handful of cocktails like espresso martinis and seasonal slushies.
- Select drinks are on discount during weekday happy hour (4pm-6pm).
Zoom out: Astro is the latest addition to Shirlington Village, whose dining scene has grown in the past year with local openings including Taco Bamba, Our Mom Eugenia, and Snouts & Stouts indoor dog park and bar.
