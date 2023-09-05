59 mins ago - Food and Drink

Hot D.C. food hall opening: The Square

Anna Spiegel
Brasa's Spanish street food (left) and Jamón Jamón. Photo courtesy of Scott Suchman/The Square

Highly anticipated food hall The Square launches today in downtown D.C.

Why it matters: The massive dining and drinking complex from two big D.C. talents — ex-Union Market culinary coordinator Richie Brandenburg and José Andrés Group star Rubén García — aims to liven up the office-heavy K Street corridor.

What's happening: Similar to a lot of multi-vendor bar and restaurant halls, The Square is rolling out in stages. Phase one: Six stalls and a 42-seat atrium bar. Diners can find indoor and outdoor seating, plus spots at cocktail and tasting bars.

  • The marketplace is soft-opening with only weekday hours for lunch (11am-3pm). Dinner and weekends are coming soon.

What's opening

Spanish-style jamón counter. Photo courtesy of Scott Suchman/The Square

🦪 Cashion's Rendezvous: Industry vets chef Ann Cashion and John Fulchino's latest venture pays tribute to their iconic D.C. restaurants (now closed): Cashion's Eat Place and Johnny's Half-Shell. Go for the raw bar, crab cakes, and boozy drinks.

🐷 Jamón Jamón: García's tribute to his native Spain with hand-cut jamón Iberico, cheeses, croquetas, and charcuterie.

🔥 Brasa: Another García venture, this one starring rustic, flame-grilled sausages and veggies, pan con tomate and alioli — Spanish street-food style.

Taqueria Xochi. Photo courtesy of Scott Suchman/The Square

🌮 Taqueria Xochi: José Andrés Group alums Teresa Padilla and Geraldine Mendoza expand from their U Street taquería with a similar lineup of birria and street tacos, plus margaritas and palomas.

🍗 Yaocho: Bidwell chef John Mooney delves into Polynesian flavors with crispy plates (fried chicken, snapper), superfood juices, sweets, and cocktails.

🍦Junge's: Churros and soft serve, sweet and simple.

The atrium bar. Photo courtesy of Scott Suchman/The Square

What's next: More is coming when the 25,000-square-foot complex is fully open later this fall. The next round includes a lot of established names in D.C.'s food scene: Flora Pizzeria from the Pluma/Blue Bird team, a cevichería and seafood spot from Causa star Carlos Delgado, Kiyomi Sushi from ex-Nakazawa chef Masaaki Uchino, and more.

  • García, formerly the head chef at Minibar, will launch the hall's adjoining full-service restaurant and tapas bar: Casa Teresa, a rustic live-fire spot that pays homage to his family's Catalán roots.
Ann Cashion (left) and oysters at Cashion's Rendezvous. Photo courtesy of Scott Suchman/The Square

Thought bubble: When it's fully open (with perks including free parking and pop-up/event space) The Square has the potential to be one of the most dynamic, talent-packed food halls in D.C. — and there are a lot of exciting ones (e.g. Bryant Street, Love Makoto) gearing up for a full fall launch.

