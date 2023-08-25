Hot August restaurant openings

Late summer can be sleepy in Washington, but it's been a hot one (literally) for restaurant openings.

Why it matters: It's your last chance to take advantage of summer Fridays and sneak out to someplace new.

What's happening: Fun food halls, chic sushi, a vineyard restaurant…

🍷 The Farmhouse Bistro: Crossvines, a scenic new winery that's decades in the making, recently opened in Poolesville, Md. José Andrés Group alum Luis Montesinos serves a modern American lunch and dinner menu in the indoor/outdoor restaurant with fun plates including wings with "cool ranch"-style dipping sauce and Chesapeake crab cakes.

🍜 Love, Makoto: The Japanese food hall near Mt. Vernon Triangle just debuted its marketplace for casual eats such as sushi rolls, ramen with homemade noodles, and crispy chicken sandos. Makoto's three full-service concepts (omakase, barbecue, and a bar) debuted this spring.

Pizza Serata. Photo courtesy of The Kitchen Collective

🧑‍🍳 The Kitchen Collective: Chef-about-town Chris Morgan is taking his eclectic concepts to a virtual food hall in Vienna that opens today. Four casual brands kick things off: Yasmine kebabs, Soul Rebel, Pizza Serata, and Franki's cookies.

More concepts are coming soon: Chicago birria spot El Oso, San Tokki, and Tim Ma's American-Chinese takeout Lucky Danger.

🍣 Kyojin: Georgetown's sleek new sushi and sake den comes from the creative team behind Arlington's Yume. The menu of small plates, sushi, and entrées offers plenty of splurges — foie gras nigiri, caviar-uni pasta, and wagyu in many ways.

🌮 Los Cincos Tacos: Shaw gets a late-night taco shop (until 3am on weekends) courtesy of chef José Candelero, who also runs the kitchen at Capo Deli next door. On tap: classic Mexican street tacos, chips, and guac.