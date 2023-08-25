39 mins ago - Food and Drink

Hot August restaurant openings

Anna Spiegel
A meat and cheese board at new winery Crossvines

New winery Crossvines meat and cheese board. Photo courtesy of Scott Suchman

Late summer can be sleepy in Washington, but it's been a hot one (literally) for restaurant openings.

Why it matters: It's your last chance to take advantage of summer Fridays and sneak out to someplace new.

What's happening: Fun food halls, chic sushi, a vineyard restaurant…

🍷 The Farmhouse Bistro: Crossvines, a scenic new winery that's decades in the making, recently opened in Poolesville, Md. José Andrés Group alum Luis Montesinos serves a modern American lunch and dinner menu in the indoor/outdoor restaurant with fun plates including wings with "cool ranch"-style dipping sauce and Chesapeake crab cakes.

🍜 Love, Makoto: The Japanese food hall near Mt. Vernon Triangle just debuted its marketplace for casual eats such as sushi rolls, ramen with homemade noodles, and crispy chicken sandos. Makoto's three full-service concepts (omakase, barbecue, and a bar) debuted this spring.

Pizza Serata at a new Vienna VA food hall
Pizza Serata. Photo courtesy of The Kitchen Collective

🧑‍🍳 The Kitchen Collective: Chef-about-town Chris Morgan is taking his eclectic concepts to a virtual food hall in Vienna that opens today. Four casual brands kick things off: Yasmine kebabs, Soul Rebel, Pizza Serata, and Franki's cookies.

🍣 Kyojin: Georgetown's sleek new sushi and sake den comes from the creative team behind Arlington's Yume. The menu of small plates, sushi, and entrées offers plenty of splurges — foie gras nigiri, caviar-uni pasta, and wagyu in many ways.

🌮 Los Cincos Tacos: Shaw gets a late-night taco shop (until 3am on weekends) courtesy of chef José Candelero, who also runs the kitchen at Capo Deli next door. On tap: classic Mexican street tacos, chips, and guac.

Whole crispy snapper at El Presidente, opening soon near Union Market
Whole crispy snapper at El Presidente, coming soon. Photograph courtesy of Birch Thomas
