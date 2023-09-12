D.C. sees rise in new business openings, Yelp data shows

Data: Yelp. Chart: Axios Visuals

New business registrations on Yelp were up more than 25% across the D.C. area in July, compared to before the pandemic.

Why it matters: It's a good measure of economic sentiment — people generally don't take the risk of spinning up a new venture if they foresee economic peril.

The big picture: Business openings nationwide have exceeded 2019 levels every month this year, Axios' Hope King reports, thanks to a surge in travel, events, and get-togethers.

Flashback: Downtown D.C. remained deserted in the fall of 2021, hurting small and local businesses. Last spring, foot traffic inched up to 70% of pre-pandemic times.

Zoom in: 185 new businesses were registered on Yelp across D.C. in July, up 12% from the same time last year.

Zoom out: Nationally new listings of shops and services on Yelp are on track to beat 2022's all-time high, according to a recent company report.

Nearly 484,000 new businesses popped up on the platform from January through July this year, compared with about 389,000 over the same time period last year.

Between the lines: There have been more U.S. business openings from underrepresented communities every month compared with the same month last year.

From January through July, LGBTQ-owned (+33%), Black-owned (+28%) and Latino-owned (+28%) businesses opened at a higher rate than the national average (+25%), and when compared with the same time period last year.

Women-owned businesses saw an increase of 19% in openings, and Asian-owned businesses saw a 13% increase.

Of note: New business data may lag due to the time taken to report and verify openings, Yelp says.