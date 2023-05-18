Data: University of Toronto. Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

While the future of downtown D.C. remains in flux, foot traffic is increasing — at least according to cellphone data.

New mobile phone activity downtown was recorded at 70% of what it was pre-pandemic, according to data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

How it works: The researchers essentially treated smartphones and other mobile devices as a proxy for their owners — if a device pings a nearby cell tower, it's a good bet that's where the device's owner is, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

Of note: For this analysis, "downtown" is defined as areas of a given city with the highest employment density.

The big picture: Downtowns became ghost towns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought to "flatten the curve" by staying at home as much as possible.

Even as the pandemic ebbs, the era of remote and hybrid work it ushered in means fewer people visiting restaurants, bars, and shops downtown.

By the numbers: Some places are exceeding pre-pandemic times, with downtown Salt Lake City at 139% mobile activity. Others including San Francisco (32%) and St. Louis (38%) have struggled to recover.

What we’re watching: Some local businesses and political forces are pressuring the White House to bring back more federal workers to the office, Cuneyt writes.

Reality check: While downtown activity is one indicator of a city's economic health, it doesn't paint a full picture on its own.