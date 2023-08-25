How to get a $4 movie ticket in D.C. for National Cinema Day

Movie tickets for "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and the rest of the season's lineup will drop to $4 — a fraction of their regular price — at theaters nationwide this Sunday.

Why it matters: The movie industry was on the verge of collapse during the pandemic, but the smash success of Barbenheimer gave it a big boost, writes Axios' Kelly Tyko.

How it works: There are at least two dozen theaters within 10 miles of D.C. participating.

You can find a local theater at nationalcinemaday.org.

AMC theaters in Georgetown and Courthouse are participating, along with Landmark theaters on E Street and its Atlantic Plumbing Cinema location, Alamo Drafthouse venues, and more.

Don't forget: Tickets for all showtimes, including premium format screens including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, "will be no more than $4," the nonprofit Cinema Foundation said in a news release.

More than 3,000 movie theaters with 30,000-plus screens across the country will participate.

