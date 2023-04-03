22 mins ago - Things to Do

How I wake up: Crystal Bowyer

Cuneyt Dil
Photo illustration collage of Crystal Bowyer inside a red alarm clock.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: National Children's Museum

For Crystal Bowyer, it’s important that her morning rituals of exercise and smoothies set a healthy example for her two-year-old daughter and nearly nine-year-old son.

  • We caught up with Bowyer to see how she sets herself up for a successful day before continuing her work as president and CEO of the National Children’s Museum.

Wake-up time: 6am via iPhone — “if it’s a good day,” she says. “That means my kids didn’t wake me up first.”

👟 First thing she does: Treadmill at home.

  • She was not a morning workout person until she realized she can multitask with a walking tempo to scroll emails and news.

👩‍👦First words: Usually her son, who comes down to the tune of her exercise music.

☕️ Coffee habit: Stumptown or Intelligentsia coffee, with almond milk, which she has “whenever my in-home barista, my husband, is up,” she says. “He even froths the milk.”

🥤 Morning highlight: Time spent with her kids. “It brings me so much joy.”

  • Making smoothies: Whole milk yogurt with lots of frozen fruit. “I sneak kale and spinach into everything.”
  • School lunch hack: Homemade pesto made with extra spinach, prepped beforehand and kept frozen in an ice cube tray.

🍌 Breakfast: Light; a banana with a smoothie or juice.

🎵 Commute: A 20-30 minute drive from Spring Valley to downtown. Also, a chance to blast Latin music.

🌱

