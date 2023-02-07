Susan Tynan founded Framebridge in 2014, becoming a hot D.C. startup looking to simplify custom framing for photos and art.

Framebridge recently added two new brick-and-mortar shops, opening in Hoboken, New Jersey last month and in Manhattan on Monday.

We caught up with Tynan on how she gets going in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

⏰ Wake-up time: 6:10am via iPhone alarm after about 6.5 hours of shuteye.

📲 First thing she does: Scroll through news and immediately eyeball business metrics such as sales and shipments at Framebridge.

☕️ Must-have: She brews two India coffee pods in her Nespresso machine — that’s two shots, then a little milk.

Then she’ll have another round.

🐶 First activity: Greeting her two-and-a-half-year-old Cavapoo puppy, named Cobber — slang in Australian for “old friend.”

Between coffee and Cobber, she’ll check in on her two daughters and husband, who handles much of the morning school routine.

🧘🏼‍♀️Morning zen: Sculpting or a pilates workout at home for about 30 minutes. Her go-to fitness apps are The Sculpt Society taught by Megan Roup or Melissa Wood Health.

“It’s a really quick workout, but it really starts my day,” she says. “I don’t do a long workout, so I never miss it.”

🍞 Breakfast: “I either have SunButter on an English muffin, or SunButter on Greek yogurt, or nothing.”

💡 Commute hack: On days she goes into her office downtown, she syncs her Uber with Framebridge’s daily standup call at 9am, so she can Zoom on the way to her office downtown.